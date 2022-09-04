Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is preparing to lead the secondary to another successful season this year ... hopefully to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

That quest begins Thursday night, where the Bills face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to open the 2022 season. However, there has been doubt as to whether Poyer would make his season debut in Week 1 given his elbow injury he suffered in the middle of training camp.

However, head coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference Sunday that he would be "surprised" if Poyer didn't play Thursday night against the Rams.

Poyer, 31, is entering his sixth season with the Bills, but in 2021, he put out his best performance yet.

The former seventh-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft had a career year in 2021, as he was named First Team All-Pro. He tied a career-high with five interceptions last season and posted a career-best three sacks. He also had nine passes defended and eight tackles for loss. Last month, Poyer was named to the NFL Top 100 list, coming in at No. 45.

With cornerback Tre'Davious White out for at least the first four games after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, Poyer should be expected to take on more of a leadership role in the secondary in White's absence.

While Poyer hasn't practiced much during training camp, getting an All-Pro safety - and team captain - back from the sidelines is certainly a welcomed addition for the Bills.

Poyer and the Bills take on the Rams Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.