Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer is looking to prove he's worth a contract extension. That’s not yet done - but suddenly, his training camp is.

Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow during Tuesday's practice. He will be out for the remainder of training camp, but could be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

Poyer, 31, left practice after making contact with rookie running back James Cook during 11-on-11 drills. Poyer immediately dropped to the ground after the play with discomfort and was attended to by trainers. Poyer walked off the field on his own power, but eventually carted off to the locker room for further evaluation.

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction for Poyer entering August. Last season was a career year for the veteran as he earned first-team All-Pro honors during the Bills' deep postseason run. In 17 games, Poyer tied a career-best three sacks to go along with a career-high five interceptions in coverage. He also recorded 93 total tackles in coverage.

The safety said it was important for him to be at training camp at St. John Fisher University due to his role as a leader in the secondary. When about his contract negotiations, Poyer said he would leave that up to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while his job would be to focus on the season ahead.

"I want to be here," Poyer said. "I'm going to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can help this team win football games."

Poyer's injury is the second major scare of training camp for Buffalo. Earlier this week, fellow safety Micah Hyde suffered what was considered to be a glute injury after forcing an interception against quarterback Josh Allen. While he too walked off under his own pressure, he'd later be seen carted off toward the locker room for further evaluation.

Hyde returned to practice Monday and is expected to be fully healthy moving into the remainder of the week.