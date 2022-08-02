Skip to main content

Breaking: Bills Lose Star Safety Jordan Poyer For Camp; Out Week 1?

The Bills will be without their star free safety for the remainder of training camp.

Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer is looking to prove he's worth a contract extension. That’s not yet done - but suddenly, his training camp is. 

Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow during Tuesday's practice. He will be out for the remainder of training camp, but could be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. 

Poyer, 31, left practice after making contact with rookie running back James Cook during 11-on-11 drills. Poyer immediately dropped to the ground after the play with discomfort and was attended to by trainers. Poyer walked off the field on his own power, but eventually carted off to the locker room for further evaluation.  

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction for Poyer entering August. Last season was a career year for the veteran as he earned first-team All-Pro honors during the Bills' deep postseason run. In 17 games, Poyer tied a career-best three sacks to go along with a career-high five interceptions in coverage. He also recorded 93 total tackles in coverage. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The safety said it was important for him to be at training camp at St. John Fisher University due to his role as a leader in the secondary. When about his contract negotiations, Poyer said he would leave that up to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while his job would be to focus on the season ahead. 

"I want to be here," Poyer said. "I'm going to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can help this team win football games." 

Poyer's injury is the second major scare of training camp for Buffalo. Earlier this week, fellow safety Micah Hyde suffered what was considered to be a glute injury after forcing an interception against quarterback Josh Allen. While he too walked off under his own pressure, he'd later be seen carted off toward the locker room for further evaluation. 

Hyde returned to practice Monday and is expected to be fully healthy moving into the remainder of the week. 

elam
News

Bills 3 Bold Predictions: Rookies Set for Takeover?

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
USATSI_18752103
News

'My Turn': Small WR, Big Role for Bills' Isaiah McKenzie

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
poyer red
News

Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer Leaves Camp Practice, Needs MRI

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
tom ross
News

NFL BREAKING: Tom Brady Tampering Earns Harsh Punishment for Miami Dolphins

By Bills Central Staff5 hours ago
von miller 22
News

How Von Miller Nearly Ditched Bills for Last-Second Rams Reunion

By Zach DimmittAug 1, 2022 11:34 AM EDT
zack moss
News

Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss: Possible Starter?

By Zach DimmittAug 1, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins last January.
News

Bills First Padded Practice: Who Made Plays?

By Matthew RyanJul 31, 2022 12:02 PM EDT
A28E5982-6E5D-4AB5-8DC1-679DE1CBB55B
News

Andre Reed Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills

By Mike FisherJul 30, 2022 10:02 PM EDT