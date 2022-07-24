Von Miller isn't used to dorm life. The veteran defensive end hasn't been back in the dorm rooms since he was 18 and living in College Station as a member of Texas A&M's roster.

Of course, the new Buffalo Bills' defender isn't opposed to sleeping in a twin bed if it means bringing a title to Orchard Park in February of 2023.

"It’s bigger than just your individual preference,” Miller said Sunday off the field at camp HQ at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. “It’s all about camaraderie and getting to know your teammates and stuff, which I’m all about. I’ve been a team guy my whole entire career. This college environment, this college atmosphere is really where I flourish.

"That’s where you pull all the guys together, that’s where you earn the respect and the trust of your teammates and, you know, I’m all for it.”

Miller, the hottest free agent signing of the offseason, is ready to take the Bills to new heights. “New” will be an intriguing word that follows him around throughout training camp.

The 33-year-old is new to this style of training camp. He's playing a new position in terms of how he'll line up, seeing reps from more of a traditional defensive end rather than standing blitzer. He's also new to fanbase of Buffalo, which flocked to campus on Sunday to watch the Bills begin camp.

One thing that isn't new to Miller is his role as a teacher. Signed to a six-year deal, he'll be tasked with helping not only improve the pass rush, but also give words of wisdom to younger players such as Greg Rosseau, Boogie Basham and AJ Espensa.

But mostly he’s here to play.

"I want to be on the field and make plays," Miller said. "That's why they brought me here. As long as my body stays the same, God says I'll stay the same, I want to be on the field as much as possible."

Buffalo's pass rush was one of the few "weak" spots on a roster last season. The Bills finished 11th in sacks with 42. In reality, the weakness came from the lack of a bonafide top rusher.

Mario Addison finished with a team-high seven takedowns. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Rosseau each finished with four while four different players recorded just three.

Miller, who finished with 9.5 sacks between his time with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, isn't the same league-leader he once was, but he does offer value off the edge..

It's one day into practice, but Miller can see the potential. He's willing to give up a comfortable bed, cushy towels and fancy television in his room if it means Buffalo builds off its defensive sucess.

"There's always going to be a lot of expectation here," Miller said. "There's been a lot of great player, a lot of Hall of Fame players that played here ... You just have to take it one day at a time."