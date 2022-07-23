Skip to main content

Bills at Camp: Can Buffalo Survive Early Without All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White?

Entering training camp, there are questions surrounding Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White's health for Week 1.

It's easy to forget, throughout the chaos and commotion of the offseason, that the Buffalo Bills still have questions on the status of All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White as training camp begins this weekend. And yes, his role in the secondary is a vital part of the team's early success. 

White is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered against the New Orleans Saints last  November. There isn't a timetable on when the 27-year-old will be cleared to return. 

White's impact at cornerback will factor into the Bills depth chart for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Most torn ACLs take six to nine months to recover from, meaning White is on track to play barring any setbacks. 

Teammates are high on his progress, stating how he's worked the entire offseason to get back in the saddle for the start of camp. Of course, missing time this August might not necessarily be such a bad thing for coach Sean McDermott in terms of seeing the remaining talent at the position. 

Bills general manager Brandon Beane acted fast replacing former starter Levi Wallace by selecting Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. There's plenty for the former Gator to work on in his overall style of play — primarily as a tackler —but Beane praised Elam's sucess covering receivers in the SEC, calling it "the closest thing to our level."

Outside of Elam, four other players will have a chance to prove they're capable of starting. Third-year corner Dane Jackson will likely get the first crack at starting reps due to his time at the position. Last season, the former Pitt star started eight games in place of White. 

Siran Neal is another intriguing option due to his versatility. Since arriving from Jacksonville State, he's played both safety and cornerback. He should be considered a lock to make the roster based off his size and special-teams skills. 

The hope is Elam's progress will thrust him into a starting role once White returns. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier continues to put an emphasis on having him improve in terms of zone coverage. That's easier said than done as Florida primarily ran a press-man look at cornerback. 

Cornerback is an essential position of need for both McDermott and Frazier. The loss of White was critical in the postseason, and could be a massive downfall for Buffalo early in the season should he be limited in practice. 

McDermott will likely look at this as a positive. Currently, players such as Cam Lewis, Olajiah Griffin, Nick McCloud and rookie Christian Benford are all looking to make the final 53-man roster. 

White's unknown status might boost their chances moving into August. 

