Bills' Veteran Rasul Douglas boasts about 2 third-year cornerbacks
Buffalo Bills' veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas holds two particular position mates in high esteem.
Traded from the Green Bay Packers midway through the 2023 season, Douglas became an immediate starter opposite Christian Benford. Quickly forming a formidable duo, Douglas and Benford keyed a defensive effort that limited opponents to 18 total passing touchdowns over 17 games.
"CB, that's my guy, man," said Douglas after minicamp practice in Orchard Park. "That's my guy. I like the way he comes to work every day. He plays hard. He practiced hard. He talks to you and lets you know what he sees from his perspective and what you see. You kind of bounce ideas off each other."
The on-field connection between the two has evolved into a friendship.
"Honestly, me and CB, even the whole offseason, we call each other probably every other day. Just talk ball and family because he's got a son like I got a son," said the 28-year-old Douglas.
Due to a personal matter, Benford received an excused absence from the Bills three-day minicamp. In his absence, former first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam, who was banged up when Douglas arrived last year, stepped up and made multiple plays this week.
"I didn't really see too much of him last year. He looks good out there though now, man," said Douglas. "Sticky. He still looks big, fast. I think he's in a good spot this year. He looks great. I can't say what he did last year; I don't really know. This year, he looks great."
Benford, a sixth-round draft pick, beat Elam out for a starting job as rookies in 2022. Although the latter has experienced his share of struggles, both men are trending upward heading into Year 3 and Douglas was amongst the first to notice.