'BILLStreet Boys'; WATCH Buffalo Rookies Break Out in Song

The Buffalo Bills and their fans would perhaps love to time travel back to the 1990s, when their streak of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances was followed up by the rise of boy bands.

Buffalo's locker room did its best to turn back time, as the team's rookie offensive linemen received their unofficial rookie orientation prior to an offensive meeting. In video shared by receiver Stefon Diggs on his Instagram story. Dressed only in their shorts and shoes, Alec Anderson, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen, and Luke Tenuta go from Bills to Backstreet Boys, showcasing their own edition of the band's enduring hit song "I Want It That Way."

Though slightly off-key and only somewhat kept in rhythm by the clapping of assembled teammates, the impromptu cover is appreciated by quarterback Josh Allen, who waves his cell phone as if he's at a concert.

The show appears to be part one of the more harmless examples of rookie hazing, which has been an unofficial tradition in football locker rooms in the name of helping freshmen form a bond with their new teammates.

Though efforts have been made to crack down on harmful and abusive forms of the practice, the Bills' concert appears to be done in good fun, with the stars fully in on the joke.

The budding Bills even received the ultimate compliment from one of those they were paying homage to. Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell shared Diggs' video on his own Instagram, labeling the freshman blockers the "BILLStreet Boys."

The Bills open their 2022 preseason slate on Aug. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts (4 p.m. ET, WIVB/WROC/NFL Network).