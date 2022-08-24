'Coach' Von Miller? Bills New Leader Praised For Guiding Young Teammates

The Buffalo Bills' offseason addition of two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Von Miller is proving to be a wise investment both on and off the field.

At 33, Miller is among the elder statesmen of this relatively young roster. And while the saying goes 'you can't buy experience' - in this case, it would seem you can.

Speaking on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier praised Miller for "his willingness to share information" with his teammates.

"You don't always see the superstar athlete that's willing to sacrifice some of his knowledge at times to help younger players grow and come along and try to get them to where you are," Frazier said.

Frazier said that Miller's interaction with players like Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham is "almost like a coach in a lot of ways."

And there are far worse coaches to learn from than Miller.

A three-time First-Team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and the MVP of Super Bowl 50, Miller has 115.5 career sacks in 150 games.

The former Denver Bronco and LA Ram may have cost the Bills a fortune - $120 million over six years to be exact - but having his experienced shoulders to lean on could prove invaluable to promising young players like Rousseau and Basham.

But his impact isn't limited to Frazier's defense.

Quarterback Josh Allen recently spoke to Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd' where he praised Miller's leadership.

"To have the knowledge bank of what Von Miller has and to lean on him and learn from him, and then myself as a leader hearing what he has to say to those guys," Allen said.

Allen revealed that Miller texts him from time to time "whether it's a quote or a video" to keep him motivated and to keep moving forward.

"I love the intensity that he's been bringing, the focus, and then again his play on the field is going to speak for itself.

Allen commented that he's confident that Miller's presence for the younger players to learn from will "pay a lot of dividends come season time."

If Allen is proven right, Miller could prove to be a very wise investment.