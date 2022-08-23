Skip to main content

'Punt God'? Josh Allen Proposes New Nickname for Bills' Rookie Matt Araiza

Already this summer, the “Punt God'' has demonstrated his value - and the justification in his nickname.
The Buffalo Bills have cleared the way for a rookie punter who actually has a nickname - though star QB Josh Allen is ready to tag Matt Araiza with a new and improved moniker.

Allen has revealed that he wants the Bills offense to perform at such a high level that Araiza’s “Punt God” nickname will no longer be appropriate. Allen therefore jokes that the newcomer should adopt the nickname “Hold God” instead, signifying his work as the holder on extra points after TDs.

For the moment, Araiza is probably happy simply to have a spot on the roster, even though the Bills made a commitment of sorts to him when they used a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the former San Diego State standout, who became a First-Team All-Mountain West Conference and MWC Special Teams Player of the Year and then was named Araiza also became a unanimous All-American and the Ray Guy Award recipient in 2021.

Already this summer, the “Punt God'' has demonstrated his value - and the justification in his nickname. In beating out veteran Matt Haack, who was released this week (last season, Haack ranked 25th in the NFL in average yards per punt at 42.9), Araiza created one of the special-teams highlights in all of the league's preseason action when he uncorked an 82-yard punt.

The Bills have hopes that Araiza can be a game-changer for them on special teams ... while Josh Allen hopes he'll simply wear a ballcap (well, in Buffalo, a stocking cap) for most of the games.

