'He’s Gonna Be The MVP': Bills LB Von Miller Tabs Josh Allen as NFL's Best

When Von Miller signed on the dotted line to become a member of the Buffalo Bills, it was with his sights on winning a third Super Bowl with as many teams.

Part of Buffalo’s allure was quarterback Josh Allen. On the first ever episode of Miller’s podcast, “The Von Cast,” he tabbed Allen to be the best player in the league.

“He has the talent to back up everything,” Miller said. “He has a great foundation of players around him whether it’s (Stefon) Diggs or Gabe (Davis), or (Devin) Singletary. The offensive line is a very good offensive line. We got a great team over there ... I feel like Josh Allen is gonna be good. He’s gonna be the MVP.”

Allen’s potential run at an MVP got off to a good start on Thursday in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Allen completed 26 of his 31 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Allen was also the Bills leading rusher, running for 56 yards on 10 carries.

Allen’s ability to do it all for Buffalo led to Miller giving him the nickname “the creature.”

“I was just talking during my press conference whenever I came here and it just happened,” Miller said. “I was just thinking about how tall he is and how rangy he is and he can throw, he can run. It just kind of came up.”

“Just thinking about Josh. Thinking about him running across the field and throwing a pass to the other side of the field, I was like he’s a creature man. I don’t know what type of creature, but he definitely is and it definitely holds true.”

While Bills fans certainly welcome an MVP season from Allen, one could argue they’re more concerned with how Buffalo plays in the postseason than personal accolades. Odds are Allen and Bills Mafia would gladly pass on winning MVP if it means a playoff run that ends in him hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

Allen and the Bills will look to keep the momentum from their lopsided win over Los Angeles going on Monday when they host the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Monday Night Football for their home opener.

