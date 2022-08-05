Why does new Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller apparently miss the comforts of home? Because he's experiencing a first in his 11-year NFL career.

There was a time when most NFL teams traveled for training camp. Traveled to a place that wasn't home, that wasn't comfortable, and wasn't necessarily convenient. All to avoid the distractions associated with all of those things.

But things change, and training camps are no exception. This season, only eight of the 32 teams traveled for camp, including the Bills.

However, the Denver Broncos, the only team Miller has ever attended camp with, do not travel. Therefore, the Bills' camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester this season is a first for the former Super Bowl MVP.

It's been since his time at Texas A&M that he last stayed in a dorm, and at 33 years of age, that's a long time ago.

Earlier this summer, during his first interview at camp, Miller made a joke about life in the Fisher University dorms. And anyone who's ever attended college knows what he meant when he said, "Toilet paper is different..."

The appreciative Bills Mafia heard him, and accommodated him.

Later, Miller spoke to the media again and via Spectrum News, indicated Bills Mafia did, indeed come through for him, sending him toilet paper and various wipes.

Being the team player he has always been, Miller mentioned he's been sharing the goods with his teammates and appreciates the gifts from his new fans.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim