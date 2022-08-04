It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is.

But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL are certainly aware that Allen is a superstar. Current Bills tight end O.J. Howard spent his first five seasons in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with Buffalo this offseason. At training camp, he’s speaking about Allen's resilience when the Buccaneers faced off against the Bills last season.

"When he came to Tampa and he got banged up, and he came down and finished the game. That's all I needed to see," Howard said. "He had an ankle injury, it looked like, and I was like, 'I think we got it.'

“But that guy pushed through, and I was like, 'Josh Allen's a dog.'

"Then I get here and meet him personally, it's nothing different. When you step on the field with him, he'll do whatever it takes. ... When you see that in your quarterback, how can you not go hard for them?"

In that game, a 33-27 loss for the Bills, Allen threw 308 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 109 yards on the ground plus a score. The Bills trialed 24-3 at the half but made a furious comeback in the final 30 minutes, topped off with a 17-point fourth quarter to send the game to overtime at 27.

The Buccaneers ended the game with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman in overtime.

A five-year starter for the Buccaneers, Howard's career started off on the right note. In his first three seasons, the 6-6 tight end tallied at least 26 catches, 430 receiving yards and averaged 15.6 yards per catch. In 2020, Howard suffered an Achilles injury, limiting him to four games.

Last season, Howard recorded just 14 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. He averaged a career-low 9.6 yards per catch.

Howard is expected to be the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind fourth-year pro Dawson Knox. It will be his first season not playing for the Buccaneers, but it's certain he is playing for a quarterback he will go to bat for.