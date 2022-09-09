Wide receiver Gabe Davis and the rest of the Buffalo Bills are celebrating a dominant 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Thursday's NFL season-opener.

And in doing so, Davis again lifted his "ceiling.''

Davis became somewhat of a household name last year after scoring a playoff-record four touchdowns in the team's Divisional Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the summer, Davis improved and climbed up the depth chart right next to Stefon Diggs after the departures of Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. And Davis is ready for the opportunity to continue building chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen.

“Yeah, 100 percent, just picking up where we left off,” Davis said during training camp. “Just having that same chemistry and kind of thinking alike, I’m glad we were on the same page.”

The quarterback and receiver were on the same page on the team's first touchdown of the season, a 26-yard floater to put the Bills on the board.

During the game, Davis and Diggs complemented each other nicely. For the most part, Davis was the target on long passes, while Diggs caught short-yardage passes. For most of the game, Davis led the team in receiving yards until Diggs caught a 53-yarder from Allen to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

"I won't put a ceiling on Gabriel Davis, I can't say how good he could be because he's already displayed that he can play, flat out," Diggs said during the offseason. "Flat out, he can play, and he can make plays at a high level. He can catch contested balls and be a receiver, he can run, so he has all the intangibles of being one of the best receivers in the game."

In the opening game, Davis proved that last year's playoff game wasn't a fluke and that he can be a worthy option opposite Diggs.

Davis and the Bills are back in action next Monday night in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ... and it'll be time once again to look up at the Bills passing game - to check for that lack of a ceiling.