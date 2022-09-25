Bills Lead Dolphins Mid-First Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills travel south to face a resurgent Miami Dolphins team on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in an early-season division matchup. The Dolphins are 2-0, and already being spoken of as possible AFC contenders.

The Bills are coming off a short week after a 41-7 dominating win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, and look to extend a seven-game winning streak over the Dolphins.

"It's in the division,'' Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said, "so we got to get a win."

Buffalo's two wins have been statement victories over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC a season ago.

The Bills are one of just six remaining undefeated teams in the league after two weeks and hope to continue that after a win on Sunday.

After the 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night, the Bills now have 20 straight wins by 10 or more points, matching an NFL record.

The Dolphins have flexed their offensive muscles recently and came back from 21 points down entering the fourth quarter against Baltimore in Week 2. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes against two interceptions, and totaled 469 yards on 36-of-50 passing.

But the Miami defense has also shown up this season, allowing just 233 total rushing yards after two games.

"They always have a good defense, and that offense has come a long way," Stefon Diggs said. They got some real good pieces. They're explosive. It's definitely going to be another test for us.''

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Dolphins 0

The Bills begin the game with the ball, and the very first play of the game is under review. The play stands, and the Bills get 28 yards on their first play on a pass from Allen to Diggs to the MIA 47.

Buffalo then got 19 yards on an Allen to Singletary pass to the MIA 28, and 14 yards with an Allen to Gilliam pass to the MIA 16.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 4th and Goal from the MIA 2, Josh Allen finds Singletary for the touchdown pass. The Bass extra point is good for a 7-0 lead with 9:03 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive went 75 yards in 10 plays and took 5:57 off the clock.

Miami takes their first possession from their own 22 after the kickoff, but a false start penalty takes the ball back to the 17.

The Bills' defense held the Dolphins to a five-play drive as they get to their own 35 but no farther. The Morstead punt goes 59 yards to the BUF 6, returned by Crowder six yards to the 12.

FUMBLE RECOVERY DOLPHINS: On 3rd and 8 from the BUF 14, Josh Allen was sacked at the 23 and fumbled the ball. Recovered by Ingram at the BUF 5. First down, Dolphins.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE