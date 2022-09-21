Josh Allen vs. Tua for MVP Odds: Is Anyone Else Even Close to Buffalo Bills QB?

We are only two games into this season, and there is still so much for the Buffalo Bills and QB Josh Allen to be achieved.

But the numbers do not lie: Allen is the obvious favorite to win this year's NFL Most Valuable Player award - just as by most measures he was before the fifth-year starter led the Bills to a 2-0 record, with Buffalo amassing 72 total points in the first two outings.

Allen achieved massive stat lines on the way to two blowout wins over incumbent playoff teams. Allen was 26 for 31 with 297 yards and three passing touchdowns (with 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown) against the defending Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, with a 31-10 final score.

Tough to top? Not for Allen, who would accomplish even more, statistically, passing for 26 for 38 with 317 yards and four touchdowns on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans in Buffalo's home opener, the result a 41-7 pounding of the Titans.

Back in 2020, Allen finished second to the Packers' Aaron Rodgers in the league's MVP voting, so the track record is being established. Right now, Allen is a +350 via some oddsmakers, putting him way ahead of other contenders like Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (+500) and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson (+1200).

What is interesting, as it pertains to the more-important issue of what goes on on the field? Two new names are suddenly popular, with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (+800) and Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (+2000) both coming off career games in Week 2.

How real is Tua in comparison to Allen? The NFL is about to find out, as Week 3'stop matchup might very well be the undefeated AFC East showdown with Buffalo at Miami on Sunday.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.