Bills vs. Titans Week 2: Gabe Davis Injury Update, How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Tennessee Titans to Orchard Park for Monday Night Football as the Bills play in prime time in front of a national television audience for the second straight week.

The Bills are riding high after a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1's edition of Thursday Night Football, while the Titans are looking for a bounce-back game after Sunday's 21-20 loss to the New York Giants.

The Buffalo Bills have some injury issues, however.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis sustained an ankle injury at week’s end, and he’s officially listed as questionable for the game. And on defense, Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) is listed as doubtful, and starting cornerback Dane Jackson is questionable but plans to play through a knee injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the league's premier dual-threat signal-callers as he begins what could be an MVP-caliber year under center. The Bills' high-powered offense also features Devin Singletary at running back and Stefon Diggs at receiver.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called his first game on Thursday, and got Allen's approval.

“I think Coach Dorsey called a heckuva game,” Allen said. “It’s his first live action. So I’m proud of him for handling those situations how he did. We were 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

The Buffalo defense could be tested by one of the best running backs in the league in Tennessee's Derrick Henry. Despite his quiet 82 rushing yards in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Giants, Buffalo has to expect the running game to be a focus for Tennessee.

The Bills look to continue their dominance on defense after allowing the fewest points and yards in the NFL under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier last season, including ranking No. 1 against the pass.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 7:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,608)

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -8.5

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -450, Titans +350



