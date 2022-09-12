Bills vs. Rams DEFENSE Snap Counts: How Much Did Ed Oliver Play Before Injury?

The Buffalo Bills are turning the page to face the Tennessee Titans in their home opener next Monday, but there's still nuggets of value to munch on from last week's massive 31-10 Thursday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a breakdown of the defensive players' snap counts from the Bills' Week 1 win against the Rams ...

Player Snaps Percentage Tremaine Edmunds, LB 66 99 Matt Milano, LB 66 99 Jordan Poyer, SS 65 97 Dane Jackson, CB 65 97 Taron Johnson, CB 65 97 Micah Hyde, FS 65 97 DaQuan Jones, DT 46 69 Greg Rousseau, DE 45 67 Christian Benford, CB 39 58 AJ Epenesa, DE 36 54 Jordan Phillips, DT 35 52 Von Miller, LB 35 52 Kaiir Elam, CB 30 45 Tim Settle, DT 28 42 Carlos Basham, DE 26 39 Ed Oliver, DT 17 25 Jaquan Johnson, FS 2 3 Siran Neal, CB 2 3 Damar Hamlin, SS 2 3 Terrel Bernard, LB 1 1 Tyrel Dodson, LB 1 1

The biggest note of this list comes with former first-round defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who played just 17 snaps (25 percent) before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Backups Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones filled in while Oliver was out, but it shouldn't be for too long. WGRZ is reporting that Oliver "will be fine" after he "rolled over" his ankle.

The plan is for Oliver to return to practice this week and be ready to go against the Titans on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

