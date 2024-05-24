Prominent Publication projects Bills' winning ways continue in 2024
The Buffalo Bills have won no fewer than 11 regular season games each of the past four years, and there's reason to believe the winning ways will continue.
Despite parting ways with multiple aging veterans this offseason, the Bills remain a serious threat in the AFC based on the fact that they return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense. Then, there's the reality that they have a 28-year-old three-time MVP finalist at quarterback.
When it comes to wagering odds, the bookmakers are treating Buffalo as the slight favorite to capture a fifth consecutive AFC East title. Their win total for betting purposes is 10.5 and Sports Illustrated scribe Gilberto Manzano advises to take the "over."
Evaluating win totals, and subsequently offering predictions, for all 32 NFL teams, Manzano is counting on another double-digit win season for the Bills despite the fact they will have new faces at the WR1 and WR2 spots this year.
The three other AFC East teams are not viewed nearly as favorably with Manzano picking all three to finish under their set win totals. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are right next to each other on the board at 9.5 wins. The New England Patriots have the AFC's lowest total (4.5).
From SI's Over/Under Predictions for All 32 Teams:
"The departure of Stefon Diggs might make the Bills better in 2024. Josh Allen often forced throws to Diggs and it occasionally led to turnovers and got the offense out of rhythm. Buffalo turned its season around last year after offensive coordinator Joe Brady assembled a less-is-more system with Allen that featured more of running back James Cook. The defense, however, could have issues after the team parted with many key veterans in the offseason. Overall, there’s plenty of talent on the roster to take a chance on Buffalo winning more than 10 games with one of the best signal-callers in the NFL."