Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

MORSE LEAVES GAME With the Buffalo Bills embroiled in a tight matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, they may be forced to continue on without the anchor of their offensive line.

Buffalo center Mitch Morse has left the game in the third quarter and is reportedly being evaluated for a head injury.

As such, swing lineman David Quessenberry is in the game at right guard while Greg Van Roten is in at center.

Morse has also battled an elbow injury throughout the season. He entered Saturday night's game having played in 11 games, taking 94 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps.

DEC 16 MOVES The Buffalo Bills are listing these players as inactive for Saturday night vs. the Dolphins:

CB Xavier Rhodes

S Dean Marlowe

LB Baylon Spector

OL Ryan Bates

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Jordan Phillips

Meanwhile, Cole Beasley has been elevated off the practice squad for the game and will be active for the big AFC East "Saturday Showdown.''

DEC 16 SNOW PROBLEM Saturday's massive game between the 8-5 Miami Dolphins and 10-3 Buffalo Bills slated to be played at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is still on ...

But so is a "lake effect snow warning'' for the Buffalo region, with some suggestions that the area could get three feet of snow by the Orchard Park kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Last month, the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Bills was moved to Detroit. There is at present no indication that the NFL plans a similar change here.

DEC 13 BEAS OFFICIAL, 4 MOVES Buffalo made it official on receiver Cole Beasley, and he has signed with the team’s practice squad, with a plan for him to move up to the Josh Allen-led varsity soon enough.

The Bills also added defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster while cutting defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and releasing receiver Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.

DEC 10 SMOKE UP The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating receiver John "Smoke'' to the active roster.

Brown, 32, joined the Bills in 2019 and played two seasons here, becoming a locker room and fan favorite. He recently signed on with the Bills practice squad and could be in line to contribute to Sunday's Jets at Buffalo AFC East showdown.

DEC 8 TICKING TIME BOMB? Is Odell Beckham Jr. - or, more specifically, his knee - a "ticking time bomb''?

That is among the eye-catching phrases being used by NFL reporter Albert Breer of SI, who says that before the Rams signed him last season, they assumed his knee would eventually "explode'' as a result of a 2020 surgery that was "botched.''

Said Breer: "They thought he wouldn't be able to make it through the year without his knee exploding ... Odell Beckham’s 2020 surgery was a mess to the point where the Rams had concerns about signing him last year - feeling like his knee was a ticking time bomb.

"That bomb went off in the Super Bowl.''

How much is this more recent surgery tied to the previous one? That is not fully known. But CowboysSI.com reported last week - well before Beckham's two-day visit to Dallas - that the Cowboys privately viewed his decision to not work out as a "red flag.''

And the Bills' reluctance to even make an offer - a situation we believe to be the case as of late Thursday - suggests a "red flag'' as well.

It doesn't mean the Bills think OBJ's rehabbing knee is going to "explode.'' But "red flag''? Yes. We can go with that.

DEC 7 ARAZIA UPDATE Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and his teammates on the San Diego State football team will not face criminal charges in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor that occurred at a party in October 2021, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

A civil case is ongoing with the rookie Araiza having been cut on Aug. 27 amid an accusation of him of having sex with a then-17-year-old high school senior, and then holding her at his residence while multiple men raped her.

But why no criminal charges?

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction," the DA's office said "Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

DEC 1 HAMLIN EJECTED AFTER MEYERS HIT In the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the New England Patriots, defensive back Damar Hamlin was ejected following a hit on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Hamlin's play will likely be reviewed by the league in the coming days and the Bills safety could receive a fine or discipline.

DEC 1 JUDON NEW DEAL The Patriots are trying to keep up with the Bills ... on the field and under the salary cap.