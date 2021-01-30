Five Senior Bowl prospects who could fit the Bills

One thing the Buffalo Bills were hoping they wouldn't have time for this year was the Senior Bowl. Had they beaten Kansas City last Sunday, they would have been devoting all their attention to getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

But because things didn't work out as planned, it has given them a chance to turn more of a focus toward the all-stars who will be on display in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

What's more, because the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the NFL Scouting Combine this year, any exposure teams can get to draft-eligible players becomes that much more important.

With that in mind, here are five players we think could really fit the Bills' system and possibly help them get over that next hurdle and back into the Super Bowl.

1. LB Justin Hilliard, Ohio State

The Bills may not be able to afford to re-sign talented LB Matt Milano, whose contract is expiring at the absolute worst time: with the Bills staring at very little salary cap flexibility heading into 2021.

But even if Milano is retained, Hilliard looks like an an intriguing talent, even if his injury history reminds everyone too much of ... Milano.

"His biggest thing is being able to play 16 games," Beane said about Milano on Wednesday. "We'd love to be able to get Matt back, but the business side matters and he's earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears."

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hilliard, by many accounts, has had a great week of practice.

"As one of three Ohio State linebackers attending the Senior Bowl, Hilliard’s performance on Wednesday separated him from the pack," wrote SI.com's Luke Patterson for the Mile High Huddle. "His fluid hips and precise footwork allow him to cover tight ends, running backs, and even some wideouts."

If that doesn't sound like Milano, we're not sure what does.

Patterson went on to say that because of Hilliard's extensive injury history, he probably projects as a Day 3 pick. So he's definitely someone the Bills should be looking at as a value pick.

2. WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

John Brown is north of 30 years old and will carry a $9.5 million cap hit in 2021. The Bills can clear nearly $8 million of that by getting rid of him.

This is where Toney, a pure speed receiver, could factor in. The Bills already have spent heavily on productive receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, so this could be the way to go.

Regardless, Toney (5-11, 190) can move, which should make him an asset on any team.

"Toney is an electric slot receiver who’s continued to improve every season in Gainesville," according to the scouting report on him at the draftnetwork.com. "He is much more satisfying than his size indicates because he’s electric with or without the ball in his grasp. His ceiling as a route-runner is a bit limited, but he was highly effective with the package that he was asked to run. Toney’s presence is always felt whether or not he has the ball, as he makes defenses account for him even if he’s strictly a motion player."

The Bills already have Beasley for the slot, but if Toney is as good as reported, they'll find a way for him to do damage, perhaps especially in the run game, which was a major deficiency, on jet sweeps and the like.

3. RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Hill opted out after only three games in 2020, but he's been making a good showing at practice this week.

He's powerfully built (5-11, 215), can get the tough yards and is more than adequate as a pass catcher and protector.

"Hill showed he is still a reliable pass-catching running back and earned a plus grade in pass protection," SI.com's Eric Herauf wrote. "He created good separation against all the linebackers he went against and made his catches. Hill stood his ground when it comes to pass protection and put up a fight against the linebackers and wasn’t fooled when it came to swim moves or bull rushing. Hill has quick hands and keeps the defenders at bay. He was one of the best running backs in pass protection on Day 1 of practice."

Upgrading their running game is the Bills' top offseason priority. So keep an eye on this player as well as all the other running backs.

4. G/C Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Meinerz (6-3, 320) is making a name for himself coming from an NCAA Division III program.

He's all kinds of tough.

How tough?

He broke his hand in practice on Friday but as of late Friday afternoon was insisting he could still play.

Meinerz was beating people up all week before that mishap, so his draft stock will move up regardless of whether he's allowed to play in the game.

You get the feeling the Bills Mafia will want to make him, even though you can't trace 100 percent of his roots (or any, for that matter) back to Sicily.

5. S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

On a mission to prove himself after missing most of the 2020 season with an injury, Nasirildeen has been a standout in practice and has the kind of size (6-4, 220) and ability to neutralize tight ends.

That's also something the Bills desperately need after getting exposed by Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship Game.

Nasirildeen might be converted to a linebacker at the next level or play a hybrid role. But if he can cover tight ends, the Bills should be very interested in this player, regardless of what his position actually turns out to be.