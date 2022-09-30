Greg Rousseau Show: Can Bills DE Team With Von Miller to Control Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Going into this season, it seemed hard to imagine how the Buffalo Bills defense could get any more dominant. Buffalo had the NFL's No. 1 defense last season in both points per game allowed, as well as yards per game allowed. Now, the Bills are doing it once again.

Buffalo has the NFL's best defense in terms of yards per game allowed, while tied for second-best league-wide in takeaways (7). A large part of Buffalo's defensive success? Bills defensive end and rising star Greg Rousseau.

And a large part of the next test? Sunday in Baltimore against QB Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

We picked Rousseau as Buffalo's No. 1 breakout candidate earlier this offseason. Now, Rousseau is turning the hype into reality.

Rousseau had four sacks all of last season as a rookie. Meanwhile, he has 3.5 sacks so far over just the first three games this year. Additionally, Rousseau boasts an elite Pro Football Focus grade of 89.6, second-best among all second-year players.

Buffalo now boasts one of the league's premier edge rushing tandems, with future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller the highest graded defender league-wide by Pro Football Focus this season. Miller last week sang the praise of Rousseau's massive potential.

“He has all the ability and the mindset to be the best pass rusher in the league,” Miller said. “It's going to happen. It's just sometimes things take a little bit of time. The trajectory he's on, man, he's on a great path. I'm excited for him.”

With Rousseau quickly establishing himself as one of the league's most promising rising stars, the Buffalo defense looks to live on in quarterbacks' nightmares everywhere. Of course, Lamar is a nightmare as well, having led his Ravens to the same 2-1 mark that Buffalo now has.

"We all have to do our 1/11th,'' said Rousseau of trying to contain the multi-purpose Jackson ... though increasingly, Rousseau seems capable of carrying an even larger share of the load.

