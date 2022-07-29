'Defense Gonna Be a Problem': Bills Defense Primed for Leap?

The Buffalo Bills defense is eager to remain among the league's best units.

Last season, the Bills led the league in both points per game and yards per game allowed on defense.

The last time an NFL team had the league's best scoring defense in back to back seasons was when the Seattle Seahawks and their "Legion of Boom" did it in 2015. However, the Bills just may have a solid chance to break that streak.

Despite having the NFL's No. 1 defense last year, Buffalo didn't have a single pass rusher with eight or more sacks. The Bills then made headlines by signing future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller this offseason. Additionally, edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham are looking ready to break out this season.

“Hats off to Greg and Boogie and a lot of the young guys that put in hard work this offseason, and it’s showing out there. They’re stronger, faster and they’re playing more confident, and it’s ultimately going to help the defense out," said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bills defense has been showing out early on in training camp, but safety Micah Hyde isn't surprised.

“We knew coming into this, obviously through OTAs and minicamp, that the defense was gonna be a problem,” says Hyde. “Those guys up front, they’re working. They’ve got great coaches, great players out there."

Buffalo will possibly have to begin the season without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White as he rehabs from an ACL injury. Nonetheless, rookie Kaiir Elam looks to be a promising replacement until White is back, should he miss time.

With the addition of Miller and the progression of Rousseau on the edge, the Bills defense looks primed to "be a problem" yet again this season.