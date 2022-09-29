'I'm Here, I'm Alive!' Dane Jackson Back at Buffalo Bills Practice; Injury Update for Ravens

“I’m here. I’m alive. I’m standing.''

Last we saw Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson, he was being loaded into an ambulance, the result of a nasty collision that cast a dark cloud over the team's Week 2 win over Tennessee.

But on Wednesday, Jackson was back at practice, listed as "limited'' - part of a still-lengthy Buffalo injury list ... but maybe the best part of it.

“He’s got some angels over him for sure,” teammate Von Miller said. “It’s just a true blessing that he was able to come out all right.”

In the win over the Titans, Jackson collided awkwardly with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, causing the cornerback's head and neck to snap back violently. He stayed overnight in the hospital, went home to rest ...

And now harbors the hope that he might play - as soon as this Sunday in Week 4 at Baltimore. On this day, he was wearing a red non-contact jersey and enjoying his return.

"Everybody seen the hit. They know it could’ve been a lot worse,” Jackson said.

The 2-1 Bills’ injury report could be worse, too ... though maybe not by much. As they prep for a meeting at the 2-1 Ravens, an assortment of Buffalo standouts are, however, working to get better. Among those listed as limited for Wednesday are wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow) and tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip).

Poyer's return to a depleted secondary would represent a major boost. Also ready to help is newly signed vet cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who practiced on Wednesday. But both in terms of a talent boost and an emotional boost, the Jackson storyline tops them all.

“Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing,” Jackson said. “I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.