Skip to main content

'I'm Here, I'm Alive!' Dane Jackson Back at Buffalo Bills Practice; Injury Update for Ravens

“Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing,” Dane Jackson says as he returns to practice ahead of Bills at Ravens. “I can’t do nothing else but smile.”
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

“I’m here. I’m alive. I’m standing.''

Last we saw Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson, he was being loaded into an ambulance, the result of a nasty collision that cast a dark cloud over the team's Week 2 win over Tennessee.

But on Wednesday, Jackson was back at practice, listed as "limited'' - part of a still-lengthy Buffalo injury list ... but maybe the best part of it.

“He’s got some angels over him for sure,” teammate Von Miller said. “It’s just a true blessing that he was able to come out all right.”

In the win over the Titans, Jackson collided awkwardly with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, causing the cornerback's head and neck to snap back violently. He stayed overnight in the hospital, went home to rest ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And now harbors the hope that he might play - as soon as this Sunday in Week 4 at Baltimore. On this day, he was wearing a red non-contact jersey and enjoying his return.

"Everybody seen the hit. They know it could’ve been a lot worse,” Jackson said.

The 2-1 Bills’ injury report could be worse, too ... though maybe not by much. As they prep for a meeting at the 2-1 Ravens, an assortment of Buffalo standouts are, however, working to get better. Among those listed as limited for Wednesday are wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow) and tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip).

Poyer's return to a depleted secondary would represent a major boost. Also ready to help is newly signed vet cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who practiced on Wednesday. But both in terms of a talent boost and an emotional boost, the Jackson storyline tops them all.

“Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing,” Jackson said. “I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

62015BF1-A90B-45CD-B9C9-AFBCDE9000FA
News

Amid Buffalo Trade TaIk, Injuries Force Signing of Free Agent CB Xavier Rhodes

By Mike Fisher
Bills T Daryl Williams.
News

Why Didn’t Buffalo Sign Daryl Williams?

By Bills Central Staff
josh devin mia
News

'Cramping': Bills SI Power Rankings - Where's Buffalo Drop After Loss at Dolphins?

By Jeremy Brener
dosey brady
News

'Keep It Up!' QB Tom Brady Offers Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Hilarious Tantrum Advice

By David Harrison
dorsey allen
News

'I'm Human': Buffalo Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Addresses Violent Meltdown in Loss at Dolphins

By Mike Fisher
isaiah mckenzie
News

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Wishes to Take 'Back' Late Mistake

By Zach Dimmitt
christian benford
News

Bills Injury Update: Rookie Fractures Hand; Who Will Step Up?

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20220926_59
News

'We Showed Heart!' Why Bills Heartbreaker vs. Dolphins Could Be Blessing

By Geoff Maglioccheti