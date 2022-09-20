Skip to main content

Dane Jackson ‘Walks Out of Hospital’: Update on Buffalo Bills’ Scary Neck Injury

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in a collision with a teammate in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans.

“Jackson (is) home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game,” reports NFL Network.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities as of Monday but coach Sean McDermott at that time did not have much more of an update beyond that.

McDermott did say he visited with Jackson in the stadium tunnel while the cornerback was in the ambulance headed for the hospital.

“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance,” McDermott said. “That’s a real moment."

“Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him.”

Jackson was injured late in the second quarter when, as he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks, Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds joined the fray, accidentally striking Jackson in the head, causing Jackson’s neck to snap back awkwardly.

The Bills sustained a handful of other injuries in a win that pushes Buffalo to 2-0 to open the season, with an AFC East showdown at Miami against the Dolphins next on tap. Micah Hyde and Matt Milano are among the Bills who join Jackson as being medically monitored in the coming days.

