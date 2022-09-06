'Incredible Bills Fans': Dawson Knox Thanks Buffalo For Support During Tragic Death

Tight end Dawson Knox is dealing with a family tragedy. And in whatever small way the Buffalo Bills community has helped?

He's appreciative.

“It’s more than I could have ever expected,” Knox said this week, expanding on comments he recently made via social media as he mourns the death of his 22-year-old brother Luke. “But at the same time, it’s weirdly not surprising just because this is such an incredible city with such an incredible fan base and people. And it really truly does feel like home.”

Dawson recently posted a tribute to his late brother, along with a thank you to those in the Buffalo Bills fan base and beyond.

Luke, a college linebacker at Florida International University, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 17. Now, still naturally in mourning, the Bills standout tight end - even as he prepares for Thursday's NFL season-opener at the Rams - is not only writing in a heartfelt way in memory of his younger brother, but also speaking appreciatively of the support the Knox family has received from Bills Mafia.

"There’s no words to describe these last few weeks," Dawson Knox wrote on Saturday. "All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family."

The IG post represented the first public comments from Dawson since thanking well-wishers for their support on Twitter two days after Luke's unfortunate passing.

Fans who are a part of “Bills Mafia” have been invited to show their support by donating to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has worked closely with since he became a member of the NFL team back in 2019. Fans raised nearly $95,000 in the first 24 hours, according to the Buffalo News.

“This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later,'' Dawson wrote in his post. "I love you Luke."