Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox Back At Practice Following Death of Brother Luke

Wrote Dawson on Twitter: "Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Buffalo Bills standout Dawson Knox returned to practice on Tuesday while still mourning the passing of his brother, Luke Knox, 22.

Wrote Dawson on Twitter: "Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus.''

Luke Knox was playing at Florida International University as a linebacker and a tight end after previously having played at Ole Miss player. Over the weekend, the Bills held a moment of silence to honor Luke ahead of this past Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium, a game that Buffalo won 42-15.

Dawson Knox, one of the game's best tight ends, returned to the Bills practice field Tuesday for the first time since he took a leave of absence from the team six days ago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Buffalo community has, not surprisingly, joined together to honor the life of Luke as per a report via WGRZ, Bills fans have over the course of the last week donated over $100,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity supported by Dawson Knox.

Luke Knox was found unresponsive in his dorm room by a teammate last Wednesday. Police have said they do not suspect foul play.

Likely inspired by the memory of his brother, Dawson Knox will work through the 2022 season - one the Bills hope will feature Super Bowl contention - while building on what he did last year. Dawson finished the 2021 regular season as the No. 2 scorer in the air for the Bills, recording nine touchdown receptions. He also contributed 49 catches for 587 yards.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

white bills hug
News

Buffalo Bills Roster Moves: What To Do With DBs Tre'Davious White & Jordan Poyer?

By Mike Fisher
Cody Ford (70) lost his starting job for the Bills this year but will be pressed into action Sunday against the Jaguars.
News

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Trade: Cody Ford 'Disappointing' In Buffalo

By Anthony Wood
punt god araiza
News

'Punt God'? Josh Allen Proposes New Nickname for Bills' Rookie Matt Araiza

By Mike Fisher
JonesBills
News

Mac Talk: Patriots QB Refuses to Forget Playoff Loss to Bills

By Geoff Maglioccheti
shaq l red 90
News

Shaq's Back - Bills DE Lawson Thriving Back Home In Buffalo

By Anthony Wood
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with center Mitch Morse (60) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'Still the One' for QB Josh Allen

By Matthew Ryan
Raheem Blackshear
News

Sean McDermott: Bills Rookie RB Raheem Blackshear Has 'Great Juice'

By Connor Zimmerlee
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action during a game between the Bills and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

Bills Trade OL Cody Ford to Cardinals; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener