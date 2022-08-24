Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox Back At Practice Following Death of Brother Luke

Buffalo Bills standout Dawson Knox returned to practice on Tuesday while still mourning the passing of his brother, Luke Knox, 22.

Wrote Dawson on Twitter: "Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus.''

Luke Knox was playing at Florida International University as a linebacker and a tight end after previously having played at Ole Miss player. Over the weekend, the Bills held a moment of silence to honor Luke ahead of this past Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium, a game that Buffalo won 42-15.

Dawson Knox, one of the game's best tight ends, returned to the Bills practice field Tuesday for the first time since he took a leave of absence from the team six days ago.

The Buffalo community has, not surprisingly, joined together to honor the life of Luke as per a report via WGRZ, Bills fans have over the course of the last week donated over $100,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity supported by Dawson Knox.

Luke Knox was found unresponsive in his dorm room by a teammate last Wednesday. Police have said they do not suspect foul play.

Likely inspired by the memory of his brother, Dawson Knox will work through the 2022 season - one the Bills hope will feature Super Bowl contention - while building on what he did last year. Dawson finished the 2021 regular season as the No. 2 scorer in the air for the Bills, recording nine touchdown receptions. He also contributed 49 catches for 587 yards.