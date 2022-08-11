Skip to main content

Bills vs. Colts Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Buffalo's rookies take the field in NFL game action.

Bills Mafia, are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts in week one NFL preseason action from Highmark Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Bills squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown. 

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills head into 2022 with extra motivation to avoid the previous season’s disappointing ending, a divisional round heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Still, today? Buffalo is considered among the most complete teams in the NFL.

Saturday will be the first time Buffalo's rookies take the field, rookie cornerback Christian Benford. The 6-1, 205-pound Benford is from Villanova, and one of just 20 players drafted from the FCS ranks of college football. Preseason will also be important for rooking running back James Cook and cornerback Kaiir Elam, who could be set for major roles.

"These preseason games will be good for that communication and just to continue to grow and get a feel for each other and that smoothness of being able to do those things," said Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

RECORDS: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ODDS: Buffalo is 1.5-point favorites over Indianapolis.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV/RADIO: NFL Network, WIVB, WROC, WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Aaron Donald said about Allen on 'Inside Rams Camp.'

“In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

Bills QB Josh Allen
News

Bills QB Josh Allen MVP Favorite?

By Matthew Ryan13 hours ago
CEAF6FE0-839E-4B1D-962F-6E09646D9269
News

Bills Ex Marshawn Lynch Arrested

By Bills Central StaffAug 9, 2022 5:34 PM EDT
645E9601-288A-4293-AF58-CD333C84C454
News

Bills QB Josh Allen (Jokingly) Hazes CB Kaiir Elam: 'Stupid Rookie'

By Mike D'AbateAug 9, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
josh allen lamar
News

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?

By Mike FisherAug 9, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
BF86A66D-4C43-4469-910E-7E5717BE697D
News

'Futuristic' Bills QB Josh Allen Praised By Rams DT Aaron Donald

By Mike D'AbateAug 9, 2022 7:53 AM EDT
miller obj
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Asking Von Miller About Bills Locker

By Mike FisherAug 8, 2022 8:06 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (right) tries to elude Washington's Landon Collins.
News

Bills' Stefon Diggs Top-3 WR? Cooper Kupp Has the Answer

By Matthew RyanAug 7, 2022 7:10 PM EDT
christian benford
News

Bills Camp: Can This Rookie CB Make a Difference?

By Timm HammAug 7, 2022 5:49 PM EDT