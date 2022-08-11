Bills Mafia, are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts in week one NFL preseason action from Highmark Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Bills squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills head into 2022 with extra motivation to avoid the previous season’s disappointing ending, a divisional round heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, today? Buffalo is considered among the most complete teams in the NFL.

Saturday will be the first time Buffalo's rookies take the field, rookie cornerback Christian Benford. The 6-1, 205-pound Benford is from Villanova, and one of just 20 players drafted from the FCS ranks of college football. Preseason will also be important for rooking running back James Cook and cornerback Kaiir Elam, who could be set for major roles.

"These preseason games will be good for that communication and just to continue to grow and get a feel for each other and that smoothness of being able to do those things," said Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

RECORDS: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

ODDS: Buffalo is 1.5-point favorites over Indianapolis.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 1 p.m. EST



LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV/RADIO: NFL Network, WIVB, WROC, WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: “He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Aaron Donald said about Allen on 'Inside Rams Camp.'

“In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”