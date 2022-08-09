As legendary grappler Ric Flair is famous for saying: ‘To be the man, ya’ gotta beat the man.”

Following a season in which they clinched the AFC East for a second consecutive year, the team’s first consecutive division title since 1991, the Buffalo Bills have set their sights squarely on a Super Bowl title in 2022.

Standing in their way of said goal, however, are the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams.

While the Rams are confident in their ability to repeat as champions, they are highly cognizant of the Bills place at the top of their list of potential challengers. Despite Buffalo’s prowess on both sides of the ball, their primary offensive weapon is quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen’s abilities have certainly caught the Rams’ attention, especially that of Los Angeles’ defensive star Aaron Donald. The 31-year-old defensive tackle is looking forward to facing Allen and the Bills in the season-opener on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Donald recognizes the potential difficulties in defending the 6-5, 237-pound quarterback. In fact, he likened Allen’s toughness to former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger — with a greater amount of athleticism.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Donald said on “Inside Rams Camp.” “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

Allen played some of the best football of his career in 2021. Throughout the regular season, the 25-year old threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns, against 15 interceptions. His dual threat capabilities in both the passing game and the run game make him a metaphorical nightmare for opposing defenses.

In the postseason, Allen was equally as masterful. Albeit in a losing effort, Allen’s quarterback play was more-than deserving of a win in the divisional round against the Chiefs. During the final two minutes of the tightly contested game, Allen threw two go-ahead touchdowns to wide receiver Gabriel Davis as the Bills and Chiefs exchanged leads three times before ending regulation tied at 36. The Chiefs won 42–36 in overtime after winning the coin toss and scoring on the opening drive. Allen and the Bills offense never touched the ball.

As a result, Allen and the Bills head into 2022 with extra motivation to avoid the previous season’s disappointing ending. Buffalo is considered among the most complete teams in the NFL. In addition to Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills also added the services of linebacker and former Rams linebacker Von Miller to their defense — complementing the return of injured cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Unsurprisingly, the Bills have emerged as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, with Allen having the best odds of any player to win league MVP. Their matchup with the Rams has the makings of an instant classic. In addition to the duel between Allen and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Diggs will meet his coverage match in Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey, while Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have his hands full in trying to shake free of White.

While the Bills-Rams matchup will make for an exciting opening to the 2022 NFL Season, its potential to close the season at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona will make it that much more intriguing.

Perhaps this time, Buffalo will be the team to utter a victorious ‘Wooooo’ as the final flakes of confetti fall from the top of State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.