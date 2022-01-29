New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills' Brian Daboll as head coach

The offensive coordinator will work with general manager Joe Schoen, who also came over from Buffalo this month.

Brian Daboll, the man most responsible for the development of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is following Joe Schoen to the New York Giants as the team's new head coach, the Giants announced Friday.

Schoen was the Buffalo Bills' assistant general manager who last week was picked by the Giants to be their new GM.

One of the first things Schoen did was commit to embattled quarterback Daniel Jones, who has labored through three straight losing seasons since being taken with the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. So it follows that Schoen believes Daboll makes the most sense for the Giants at this time.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants," Daboll said in a statement. “Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to [president] John Mara and [chairman] Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position. My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent and to win.

"I have a pretty good idea where our fan base's feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want."

Daboll came to the Bills in 2018, the same year Allen was taken with the seventh pick of the draft. Allen toiled through two mediocre seasons before exploding onto the scene as the runner-up for the NFL MVP in 2020.

Allen followed that up this season with another super year in which he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season. In last Sunday night's overtime playoff loss at Kansas City, he was 27-of-37 for 329 yards and four touchdowns while running for 68 yards on 11 attempts.

The Giants believe Daboll will get the most out of Jones.

"We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach," Schoen added in a statement released by the team. "With that said, we – me and ownership – all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach. Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian's strengths as a leader. He is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative and hard working.

"Brian’s genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state."

