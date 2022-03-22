Quarterback Josh Allen will have multiple accomplished targets at every position now.

Let's talk weapons. Buffalo Bills' weapons, in particular.

After coming to terms with running back Duke Johnson and Jamison Crowder on Monday, they're loaded.

Actually, they already were well stocked before those additions.

Crowder (409 receptions, 4,607 yards and 28 TDs in 96 career games) joins a wide receiver room that's still impressive despite the losses of former All-Pro Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. They combined for 1,319 yards and five TDs on 124 receptions last season.

That's because Stefon Diggs and his 230 catches over the previous two seasons is still there, along with ascending star Gabriel Davis (35 catches for 549 yards and six TDs in the 2021 regular season, followed by 10 catches for 242 yards and five more TDs in two playoff games) and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Despite losing his job as the primary kick and punt returner last season, the 26-year-old McKenzie was rewarded with a new two-year contract because of what he's shown he can do with the offense.

In the one game Beasley missed last season, McKenzie jumped into the slot and caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 33-21 romp over the New England Patriots.

An accomplished performer in the passing game, Johnson brings 311 career catches and a 76.8 catch percentage with him as a significant upgrade over Matt Breida, who left in free agency to sign with the New York Giants.

General manager Brandon Beane also added a playmaking tight end to the mix in free agency, signing O.J. Howard to pair with Dawson Knox, who essentially worked alone last season, save for nine catches in 13 games from Tommy Sweeney.

Howard has much to prove, but the former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Bucs is dangerous when healthy, with a career average of 14.6 yards per reception and a giant target of 6-feet, 6 inches.

The Bills even managed to upgrade their offensive line despite releasing starting right guard Daryl Williams and former starting left guard Jon Feliciano.

This is because they signed Pro-Bowl right guard Rodger Saffold and on Monday added key depth piece Greg Mancz, who could compete to be a starter if restricted free agent Ryan Bates doesn't return.

More likely are on the way as well in next month's NFL Draft.

In the meantime, the Bills seem to have a more capable offense than the juggernaut they were able to put on the field in each of the previous two seasons.

