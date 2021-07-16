Jim Kelly believes Bills' Josh Allen will be an all-time great

The Hall of Fame quarterback knew before last season that Allen and team have what it takes and loves the offense.

Jim Kelly has officially handed off the symbolic baton.

Speaking at his annual football camp Wednesday at Highmark Stadium, the greatest quarterback in Buffalo Bills history predicted current Bills quarterback Josh Allen will break all of his records.

And he claims he knew it even before Allen's breakout 2020 season.

"They throw the ball more than we ever did," Kelly said. "... They really more on the passing game than when I played. It was almost 50-50 [run-pass ratio] because I had a Hall of Famer [Thurman Thomas] in my backfield. I had an offensive line that was ready to get going. Nobody ever complained except for the defense. They complained that we were scoring too quick.

"C'mon, Bruce [Smith]!"

Kelly was joking with his reference to Smith, but he wasn't when talking about how special Allen can be.

"I know him well enough to know that the kid can play," Kelly said, "and if he gets the right material around him, which I think he has, that offensive line gives him time to throw, he's going to be awesome."

Allen last season completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while being intercepted 10 times. He also ran for 421 yards and eight TDs on his way to being the NFL MVP runner-up.

All of those statistics surpassed the best Kelly ever put up in any season during his NFL career.

"I'm excited," Kelly said. "I mean, I know what they have offensively. I think they need to get a little more of the running game going to take some of the pressure off Josh. And ... it puts more pressure on the defense when you have a two-phased offense."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.