As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets.

And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.

And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''We do believe that the ligament issue is "something that Allen can play through,'' and obviously discretion is the better part of valor here - meaning that the Bills may have to take away the MVP candidate's helmet on Sunday just to keep him from trying to contribute.

The "absence of a helmet'' figures to be a headline issue today at practice as well, as backup QB Case Keenum - a former Vikings playoff winner - should get the first-team snaps.

The fear that Allen sprained his UCL brought up thoughts of the infamous "Tommy John surgery" common in baseball. It seems Allen has avoided that.

Along the way, Allen has expressed himself in a way that puts him in relatively good spirits after Sunday's game, at least for a quarterback that went through a rare tough outing, blaming his own performance for the 20-17 loss more than any ailment. His chance to redeem himself? Maybe after this week.

