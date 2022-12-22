Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.

What do you get for the offensive line that has - statistically, anyway - everything?

Scooters!

They have officially clinched their spot in the postseason and they have their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 16, but in between, the 11-3 Buffalo Bills locker room deserves to have its Christmas, too.

So, during practice on Wednesday, guard Rodger Saffold was among the first to show off the gifts given by quarterback Josh Allen.

Those gifts? As the Pro Bowler Saffold revealed, the fellas all got custom electric scooters from PHAT Rides.

Each scooter is naturally decorated in the Bills’ colors and on the footboard, each player's jersey number is featured. By the time all the extras are tacked on, the scooter's retail cost is about $3,660.

A bunch of 300-pound guys riding around on Bills motorized scooters? A fun thought. ... and after all, it is the thought that counts.

