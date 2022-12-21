Bills at Bears Betting Odds: Buffalo Big ‘Windy City’ Favorites?

The Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday as big underdogs. Can the Bills quell a potential upset bid?

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) are seeking their sixth consecutive victory Saturday when they travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears (3-11).

It will definitely be windy in Chicago on Christmas Eve, with a "bomb cyclone" expected to see winds between 20-30 miles per hour.

The conditions definitely aren't football-friendly, but that shouldn't phase the Bills, who have conquered the elements multiple times this season, including last weekend's win against the Miami Dolphins at home.

Their experience in the weather, on top of the team's strong record, has the Bills listed as 8.5-point favorites on the road against the Bears, according to SI Sportsbook.

The line is large, like many Bills games have been this season. But Buffalo has not done the best job in covering these large spreads. Coming into this weekend's game, the Bills are 6-7-1 against the spread, according to Vegas Insider.

Buffalo may not cover in half of the games it plays in, but the team doesn't particularly care about beating the line. All the Bills want is to score more points than their opponent at the end of the day, and that's something they have done 11 out of 14 times already this season.

The Bills face the Bears, weather permitting, on Christmas Eve. Kickoff from Soldier Field is scheduled at 1 p.m.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.