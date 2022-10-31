Just "Joshing''?

It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up.

That - again - is not how this guy works.

In the Bills' 27-17 win over the Packers, Allen scrambled for 20 yards before getting taken down at the goal line. It wasn't a vicious hit, but it was a physical one, and maybe Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas thought he'd gotten to the MVP candidate.was smiling right back at him.

But when the two interacted, all the Packers defender saw was Allen's big ol' grin ... sort of signifying that he likes mixing it up like that.

Oh, and on the very next play, Allen tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to start the scoring in the game.

The Bills have talked about curtaining Allen's running - or, at least, Allen's getting hit while he's running. There are, after all, 258 million bucks riding on the availability of the Buffalo leader. At the same time, it is part of this player's mentality and it fits with this 6-1 AFC-leading football team's mentality as well.

And this is a frequent occurrence, teammate Devin Singletary reminding us of a similar play in Week 1's win over the Rams.

“He was laughing,” Singletary said of Allen, post-tackle. “He was laughing every time. I wish you guys could have seen it from my view.”

Now we have seen it. And we like it.

