Skip to main content

Joshing VIDEO: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got blasted at the goal line by the Green Bay Packers but had the last laugh.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just "Joshing''?

It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up.

That - again - is not how this guy works.

In the Bills' 27-17 win over the Packers, Allen scrambled for 20 yards before getting taken down at the goal line. It wasn't a vicious hit, but it was a physical one, and maybe Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas thought he'd gotten to the MVP candidate.was smiling right back at him.

But when the two interacted, all the Packers defender saw was Allen's big ol' grin ... sort of signifying that he likes mixing it up like that.

Oh, and on the very next play, Allen tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to start the scoring in the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bills have talked about curtaining Allen's running - or, at least, Allen's getting hit while he's running. There are, after all, 258 million bucks riding on the availability of the Buffalo leader. At the same time, it is part of this player's mentality and it fits with this 6-1 AFC-leading football team's mentality as well.

And this is a frequent occurrence, teammate Devin Singletary reminding us of a similar play in Week 1's win over the Rams.

“He was laughing,” Singletary said of Allen, post-tackle. “He was laughing every time. I wish you guys could have seen it from my view.”

Now we have seen it. And we like it.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

von miller 1111
News

Buffalo Bills D: No Von Miller 'Trash Talk,' Big Move for Tre'Davious White

By Zach Dimmitt
Snip20221029_8
News

Josh Allen for Mayor: Can Buffalo Bills Mafia Cast Votes?

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Stefon Diggs-Jaire Alexander
News

Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

By Nathaniel Marrero
Jordan Poyer, on Patriots
News

'Sounded Like a Pop': Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers

By Mike Fisher
josh run gb
News

Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17

By Bills Central Staff
allen ez gb
News

'Crappy & Stupid': Josh Allen's Bills Handle Aaron Rodgers' Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football

By Mike Fisher
allen ez gb
News

Bills vs. Packers Notebook: Buffalo AFC's Best With 27-17 Week 8 Victory

By Logan Macdonald
Snip20221030_15
News

Bills vs. Packers: Josh Allen Over Aaron Rodgers - Halftime Thoughts From SNF

By Geoff Maglioccheti