Eagles broadcaster clarifies comments on Zach Ertz trade rumors

Latest Zach Ertz Trade Rumors Based Only on What Eagles Broadcaster Read Weeks ago

The Eagles' TE may well end up with the Buffalo Bills, but there were no new developments on Wednesday.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' TE may well end up with the Buffalo Bills, but there were no new developments on Wednesday.

Let's get right to today's headlines.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz may well eventually be traded to the Buffalo Bills. But the report today by newyorkupstate.com that accurately quotes Eagles play-by-play broadcaster Merrill Reese as saying the teams are very close to a deal was the result of a misunderstanding.

Reese told Bills Central minutes ago that he was interviewed by Dan Sileo for The National Football Show at least a week ago and that he simply stated at that time what he and so many others had already heard about a potential deal the teams might make.

The show was posted to YouTube today, leading to the story by newyorkupstate.com.

"It was at least a week or two ago," Reese said. "I don't even remember. It might have been a week ago, two weeks ago, I was referring to a report that I read someplace weeks before that. I said I didn't have any inside information.

"And then I kiddingly said to him that "you and Zach Ertz have the same chance of being on the Eagles this year.' "

Reese was clear on the show that he was not privy to any new information.

"The word today is that they are very close to a deal and I don’t have any inside information to substantiate this, but the word is that they’re close to a deal with Buffalo for Zach Ertz,” Reese told Sileo.

So just to clarify, there are no developments. Move along. Nothing more to see here.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

