Skip to main content

'Living Fast': Sammy Watkins Recalling 'Mistakes' as Packers Visit Buffalo Bills

Sammy Watkins said he "prayed'' to leave Buffalo, and the Bills traded Watkins to the Rams and then in 2018, he signed with the Chiefs and he became a Super Bowl champion. And now he returns with the Packers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills invested a great deal in Sammy Watkins, believing that he was a special talent. And now, Watkins, now with the Green Bay Packers, is expressing excitement about his Sunday night return to Orchard Park.

“I just can’t wait to get there,” Watkins said.

That, of course, is a slightly different tune than the one Watkins was singing when he admitted some behavioral mistakes while employed by the Bills.

What he told Bleacher Report two years ago, written about in part ...

“Watkins partied ‘every night’ — yes, ‘every night,’ he repeats — turning downtown Buffalo’s Chippewa Street into his own personal frat party .. Beer, liquor. … Watkins didn’t discriminate in lighting his $12.8 million signing bonus on fire with friends who followed him north. ‘Living fast,’ he calls it, holding up a pretend blunt. Yeah, he smoked plenty too.

“Then he’d wake up, go to practice and suffer the consequences. Along the way, his body deteriorated. When he thinks back on it, he admits now: ‘Those injuries were largely a result of his own behavior.'” Watkins avoided the Bills facility the summer before he was traded and “idiotically, ripped the boot off his foot to jog around town.''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watkins said he "prayed'' to leave Buffalo, and the Bills traded Watkins to the Rams and then in 2018, he signed with the Chiefs and he became a Super Bowl champion.

But now? 

“I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said this week. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it still is my team. So, to play for an organization that I love, I liked growing up as a kid is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories. My first child was [born] there. … A lot of replaying all the great times I had with the coaches and the team.”

Bills Mafia surely has strong feelings about all this. In the three games he’s appeared in this season, Watkins has eight receptions for 147 yards and zero touchdowns. Maybe he won't be a factor in the game on Sunday night, and we'll bet that Bills fans will be especially happy to find that Watkins has matured ... as long as Buffalo beats the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers in prime time.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Spencer Brown
News

Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?

By Jeremy Brener
4FF16F4B-8148-4944-8E48-DE3452B1253F
News

Bills Top 10 Trade Targets - Jerry Jeudy & A Josh Allen Deadline Question

By Mike Fisher
josh ol
News

Bills vs. Packers Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
9BC020B1-99C4-4BEC-8693-8B72E57064AE
News

Bills Ex Stevie Johnson Is 'Legend' For Sunday Night vs. Packers

By Mike D'Abate
Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
News

Sunday (Night) Best: Bills Top-Ranked Passing Offense Ready For Packers Strength

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221027_67
News

Buffalo Bills New Look: Unveiling of Stadium - First Renderings

By Geoff Maglioccheti
65C3EECA-58BE-40CE-A0B9-3BF9DC152173
News

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

By Mike Fisher
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury

By Logan Macdonald