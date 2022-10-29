Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?

The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up.

Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury, has been ruled out of Sunday night's game.

Brown, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa, has started every game in his second season in the league.

With Brown out, backup lineman David Quessenberry is expected to fill in as the starter. Quessenberry relieved Brown two weeks ago when he left the game in Kansas City, so it's likely that he gets the nod again this week.

Overall, the Bills should be happy to be this healthy at this point in the season. The same cannot be said for their opponent.

The Packers will be without top receiver Allen Lazard, who has already been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles is also shelved with an ankle injury.

But it could be even worse for Green Bay.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

The Bills and Packers kickoff at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.