Marquette King Asks Bills to Sign Him After Punter Matt Araiza Release

The Buffalo Bills are in need of a new punter after releasing rookie Matt Araiza Saturday evening.

Araiza, a sixth-round pick from San Diego State, was released days after a civil lawsuit was filed against him that accused the 22-year-old of a gang rape of a 17-year-old back in October 2021.

Said Bills GM Brandon Beane: "We tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment, and I would say it's not easy. You're trying to put facts around a legal situation sometimes with limited information.

"This is bigger than football.”

The Bills will be in the market to replace Araiza, who won the starting job over veteran Matt Haack last week. But a former All-Pro punter is raising his hand and wants to be part of the Bills.

Marquette King, one of the few Black punters in NFL history, took to social media to express his interest in joining the Bills.

King entered the league in 2012 with the then-Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State. He led the league in punting yards in 2014 and made Second Team All-Pro in 2016. He spent six seasons with the Raiders and one with the Denver Broncos in 2018, but hasn't played in the NFL since.

King returned to football in 2020 with the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, but the league suspended operations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

All King wants is a shot to be part of something special, and he might be what the Bills are looking for.