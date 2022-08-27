Rookie James Cook Adds New Dimension To Bills Running Game

Despite being considered an offensive afterthought in 2021, the Buffalo Bills’ corps of running backs have the potential to be a solid complementary component to quarterback Josh Allen and their offense in the upcoming season.

Thanks to rookie James Cook, the Bills may finally have a solid rotation of rushers to make their already potent offense that much more effective. Despite his limited time on the field in Buffalo’s 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, his usage seems to indicate the team’s plans for him in 2022.

Though the Bills finished the 2021 regular season a respectable sixth in the NFL, averaging 129.9 yards per game. However those stats can be a bit misleading, considering that Allen averaged 44.9 yards per game from the quarterback position. In fact, he was within a hairline of being the team’s leading rusher behind feature back Devin Singletary, who averaged 51.2 yards per game in 2021.

While the top of their rotation is still expected to feature Singletary in the feature role, Cook may be an intriguing option as a potential second option ahead of reserve running backs Zack Moss or Duke Johnson. Though he is well-suited to take carries from the backfield, he can also align in the slot, or be used on jet sweeps. Cook is also quite adept as a receiver both out of the backfield and split out wide. In the Bills offense, Cook is quickly proving that he could play multiple roles, potentially becoming a versatile, all-purpose threat in both the passing game and the running game.

Cook logged 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Georgia. He also rushed for 728 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry, and seven touchdowns, while leading the Bulldogs in yards from scrimmage. His efficiency clearly caught the eye of the Bills’ brass, who selected him in the second-round (63 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Cook started in Buffalo’s preseason finale on Friday, he compiled few noteworthy statistics. Cook was held in check on the team's first drive, gaining no yards on one carry and reception for no gain. Following his being whistled for a chop block penalty (a foul which Carolina declined), Cook rebounded to provide both nine and four yards on the ground during the team's second drive. Cook finished the night gaining 13 yards on one three carries.

In Buffalo’s 42-15 win over the Denver Broncos in their second preseason matchup, Cook was a part of a rotation of rushers (including Moss and Singletary) who rushed for a combined 96 yards and two touchdowns. Should he be deployed in a similar fashion, Cook may be in line to play a major role in Buffalo’s offense for the majority of the upcoming season.

Although the Bills’ aerial attack will deservedly continue to be the flagship of their offensive attack, the team of Singletary, Cook and Moss is shaping up to be a formidable trio for which opposing defenses will have to account.