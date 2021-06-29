Zack Moss projects as 28th Most Valuable Bill in countdown to training camp

The powerfully built player is coming off an injury that proved his worth last season.

Zack Moss' impact on the Bills as a rookie last season was perhaps better measured when he wasn't on the field than when he was.

After suffering an ankle injury in the Bills' playoff victory over Indianapolis, the running back was done for the season, and the Bills almost were too. The second most proficient offense in the NFL was held to 220 yards by the Baltimore Ravens the following week. Had cornerback Taron Jackson not gone the length of the field to score on an interception return late in the third quarter, the Bills might not have figured out a way to eliminate the Ravens, which they eventually did, 17-3.

The 5-9, 225-pound Moss was solid for the Bills as a short-yardage contributor in the pass as well as the run game. He finished the regular season with 481 yards on 112 carries (4.3 average) and caught 14 of 18 targets for 95 more yards.

So in our list projecting the 30 Most Valuable Bills of 2021 to be presented day by day leading up to the eve of training camp next month, maybe Moss should rank higher than the ranking of 28th that he was assigned.

On the other hand, on a roster as loaded as this one, just making the list is an accomplishment.

Moss could well wind up as their lead back this year, because even though he never started a game until Week 1 of the postseason, he was getting more work than Devin Singletary by the end of the season.

However, the Bills still have high hopes for Singletary and a running game they also feel will be bolstered by the addition of veteran free agent Matt Breida.

The running back competition will be intense this summer, no question.

