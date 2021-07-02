Reid Ferguson projected as 25th Most Valuable Bill in countdown to training camp

Reid Ferguson is hardly ever mentioned on Buffalo Bills' telecasts, which is just the way he and the team like it.

As one of the most dependable long snappers in the NFL, his job is not to be mentioned. Because if he is, it's almost certainly the result of screwing up. Ferguson hasn't screwed up since first joining the Bills' active roster in 2017.

Sure, not all of his snaps have been perfect. But none have been wild, which is a big reason he was rewarded with a new contract this offseason that locks him in through 2024 and pays him more than any player at his position in the league, according to Over The Cap.

Ferguson has produced 564 snaps in the regular season and 47 more in the playoffs on extra points, field goals and punts. All of them hit their target, according to WGR radio's Sal Capaccio

So as we count down the days to training camp with a day-by-day unveiling of the projected 30 Most Valuable Bills, Ferguson comes in at No. 25.

Ferguson is one of just two players on the team now who were with the organization before coach Sean McDermott arrived in 2017. He's also been a captain in each of the last two seasons.

"From '17 onwards, you've just seen McDermott and [general manager Brandon] Beane build the type of culture they want here in Buffalo," Ferguson told WHEC Channel 10, "and it's very clear that they've brought in guys that very uniquely and specifically fit the kind of person that they want here in Buffalo and here playing for the Bills. That's one of the coolest parts for me is that they're very particular about the guys they bring in here, and that's pretty apparent given the success we had recently."

Ferguson gets extra credit for being able to perform his craft at the highest level in the foulest conditions the NFL has to offer.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.