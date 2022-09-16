Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to Blame, Say Ex Bills LeSean McCoy and Rex Ryan

The Buffalo Bills are never going to have sympathy for what is going on in New England, as after winning six Super Bowls and owning the AFC East for two decades, the Patriots have been reduced to being an average football team.

And at least two NFL figures with Bills ties are zeroing in on who is to blame for the Pats' post-Tom Brady mediocrity.

Bill Belichick.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” said LeSean McCoy said, during an appearance on FOX Sports’ SPEAK. “This is the real Belichick. The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77 percent. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess. 47 percent.

"He don’t win no games without Tom Brady.''

Technically, they do win some games. But the Patriots are 17-17 and haven’t won a playoff game since Brady's exit, and they currently figure as maybe only the third-best team in the AFC East behind the Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Is "it over''? Maybe not.

It is Belichick fault? Another former Bills figure, Rex Ryan, insists it is.

"Don’t complain about the weapons. You chose those weapons," Ryan barked on ESPN's "Get Up!" morning program. "All these moves that you made, you have no weapons. One of the reasons is because you can’t evaluate them. You’ve done a poor job evaluating the weapons.”

It is McCoy's position that "every coach in the AFC, for all of these years, when they had Tom Brady, they’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now. Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all of this he’s the greatest of all time. He’s not.”

And it is Ryan's position that Belichick is about to be exposed all season long, insisting that it's going to be "a long-ass year'' in New England.

