Bills vs. Titans GAMEDAY: Can Buffalo Slow Derrick Henry? Dane Jackson Injury Update

The Buffalo Bills face a motivated Tennessee Titans team on Monday night from Highmark Stadium. The star-studded game is the second-straight week of prime time play for the Bills after beating the Los Angeles Rams, while the Titans look to bounce-back from a loss to the New York Giants.

The Bills are coming off an extended break following their Week 1 Thursday night rout of the reigning-Super Bowl champion Rams. Quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the league's premier dual-threat signal-callers as he begins what could be a MVP-caliber season. The Bills' electric offense also features Devin Singletary at running back and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver.

Buffalo's stout defense will be tested by one of the best running backs in the league in Tennessee's Derrick Henry. The Bills can't look past Henry, despite his quiet 82 rushing yards in the Titans' 21-20 loss to the Giants. The Bills look to continue their dominance on defense after allowing the fewest points and yards in the NFL under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier last season, including ranking first against the pass.

Buffalo might be short-handed in the middle of the D-line, though, and now cornerback Dane Jackson has popped up on the injury report as a Thursday DNP ...

The 2022-23 Buffalo squad tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown. Motivation is sky-high for a fiery Bills team that is still feeling the effects of last season's heart-breaking AFC Divisional loss.

IMPORTANT INJURY UPDATE:

WHO: Buffalo Bills (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1)

ODDS: The Bills are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Titans.

GAME TIME: Monday, September 19 2022 at 7:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: ESPN | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Allen on Ken Dorsey's first game as Buffalo's offensive coordinator:

“I think Coach Dorsey called a heckuva game,” Allen said. “It’s his first live action. So I’m proud of him for handling those situations how he did. We were 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

