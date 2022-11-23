Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We'll 'Blow Away' Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller

The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver.

But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public - the idea of Beckham joining Miller's Buffalo Bills.

During his weekly show The Von Cast, Miller is speaking on Beckham and is sounding confident that his long-standing prediction of the Bills being able to land the highly sought-after receiver will come true.

“I don’t want to spill no tea or nothing like that,'' Miller said. "Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants. But wait until he sees Bills Mafia and what we’re doing here in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away. “

Beckham has acknowledged interest in both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, and Dallas does have plans to host him at Cowboys HQ, with conversations to come with all teams about his ACL rehab and his contract wishes.

Logically, teams like the Cowboys and the Bills would not have let this concept advance this far without having some feel for those issues. But Miller, OBJ's teammate on last year's Super Bowl champion Rams, continues to insist he's got the best feel of all.

“He said he was going to sign at the beginning of December, right in there,'' Miller said. "So you guys will just have to wait and see.''

