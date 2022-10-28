Bills Ex Stevie Johnson Is 'Legend' For Sunday Night vs. Packers

For six seasons, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson brought an energetic style to the team’s offense, which still resonates among the fan base to the present day.

On Sunday night, Johnson will bring that same energy to Highmark Stadium as the team’s Legend of the Game, as the Bills welcome the Green Bay Packers for a primetime matchup.

Though his playing days came to a close in 2015, Johnson has yet to lose the enthusiasm and competitive spirit which made him one of the most entertaining players of his era.

"I feel like a player, but a fan too," Johnson said. "That whole feeling of preparing for a game and preparing for those moments is the same with this, being the Legend of the Game. It's huge to introduce the team and be around that atmosphere again. It's intense, it's fun, it's the thrill of it, and that's what I love about it."

Johnson began his career in 2008, when he was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round (224 overall. During his six seasons in Buffalo, Johnson had 301 receptions for 3,832 yards in 76 games. While his career would take him to San Francisco (2014 with the 49ers) and San Diego (2015 with the Chargers), his time with the Bills is the most dear to his heart.

"I'm thankful for the Buffalo community because I had ups and downs, but that community and that fan base continued to give us peace of mind, support, and love," Johnson said. "Now when I think back on my time there … The fans got my family to think about all the good times with love and support."

Since retiring from the NFL, Johnson has become quite content to spend time with his family. However, he has also become a mentor through the Club HBHF Exposure Academy, a program in which athletes help teach children valuable lessons on and off the field.

"I'm heavy into everything that I'm doing now which is family-related, I just tie it into business as far as training too," Johnson said. "Really just trying to expand positivity, continue to create, and create with others. Overall, just continuing to create with the platform that I have."

While Johnson continues to feel a kinship with Bills Mafia, he is particularly a fan of this 2022 iteration of the Buffalo Bills. In fact, he expressed his excitement at watching Buffalo’s offensive stars such as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, as well as a “dominating” Bills defense.

Joining together with all Bills’ fans, Johnson is hoping to see some big plays from Buffalo on both sides of the ball when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday night.

"My excitement mainly on Sundays comes from just knowing that there's going to be something cool happening," Johnson said. "For instance, Josh Allen jumping over defenders, because that's the norm now. You rarely got to see that happen back when I was playing, which wasn't super long ago. But now you've seen it dang near every other week … Hope it continues this week.”

With his selection as the Bills’ Legend of the Week, Johnson joins fellow Bills’ greats Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker and Eric Wood, who will also be in attendance on Sunday night.

The Bills and Packers are set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, with the game broadcast nationally on NBC.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.