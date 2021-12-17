Matchups to watch when Bills host Panthers

Even at 5-8, the Carolina Panthers are alive for a playoff spot, albeit barely. Nevertheless, in an NFL when anything can happen and often does, it could well mean the Buffalo Bills will be getting their best when the teams meet Sunday in Orchard Park.

And the Panthers' best can be pretty darn good. After blowing out NFC West leader Arizona on Nov. 14, they were sitting at 5-5 and poised to perhaps challenge Tampa Bay for the NFC South crown.

The problem is that they have lost dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey for the season and clearly aren't the same team without him

Three straight losses have eliminated them from the division chase, but they are still clinging to the slim hope that they can run the table and get help from others to make it into the postseason.

Here are three key matchups that figure to go a long way toward determining Sunday's outcome:

Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore

Should be fascinating matchup of strength vs. strength.

Since his arrival last year, Diggs has been the favorite target of Josh Allen, whose career not coincidentally took off at the same time.

Gilmore, the former Bill, has played just six games since coming over from New England in a trade after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a quad injury and not being able to come to terms on a contract extension.

But the former All-Pro already has two interceptions as he's worked his way into more and more snaps each week.

Bills OL vs. Panthers DE Brian Burns

Because Burns lines up on both sides and has as much speed as some cornerbacks in this league, he can impact games in a variety of ways.

At age 23, he's a rising star who will have to be accounted for even when the play is run away from him because of his backside pursuit ability.

He may be the best athlete on the field. So it's going to take a team effort to neutralize him.

Bills CB Levi Wallace vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Moore needs just 62 more yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for a third straight season. His 72 receptions are exactly twice the amount of the next Panther on the list (Robby Anderson) who's on the active roster.

Wallace draws this assignment because Tre'Davious White has been lost for the season.

If the Bills can keep these three players from hurting them on Sunday, it would be almost impossible for them to lose.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.