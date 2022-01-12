Some names for Buffalo Bills to consider if coordinators leave

The team could have to replace at least two key coaching positions before long.

Fittingly, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are being pulled in every direction these days by multiple NFL franchises with head-coaching vacancies.

Whether they land somewhere else for 2022 could depend on Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen too. He's a candidate to become the new GM for at least two teams: The Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Schoen is believed to be interested in taking one of them with him if he leaves.

But the biggest question, which most people thought the Bills would have to answer after last season, is: "How will the Bills go about filling the roles of coordinators who each have produced acts that are so hard to follow?"

The answers aren't so clear at this point. But make no mistake, there will be qualified candidates available. It will just be up to general manager Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott and the rest of the powers that be to find the best fits.

Here are three candidates for each position, should they pop open:

Offensive coordinator

1. Ken Dorsey. The Bills' quarterbacks coach was given the added title of passing game coordinator prior to this season. His credentials are impressive. Not only has he helped with the transformation of Josh Allen over the last three seasons, but he was Cam Newton's position coach in 2015, the season Newton was named NFL MVP in leading the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl.

2. Mike Shula. Now the Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach, Shula was Dorsey's offensive coordinator in that magical 2015 season, which means he also has experience working with head coach Sean McDermott. Familiarity and a successful track record working with a dual-threat quarterback makes Shula at least worth a conversation.

3. Jay Gruden. The former head coach of the Washington Football Team and offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals knows a little bit about offense too. What could hold him back is some social insensitivity that apparently runs in the family. As a guest on a radio show last week, Gruden said Washington never should have changed its team nickname. Talk about someone who's out of touch!

Defensive coordinator

1. Vic Fangio. A respected defensive wizard for decades, his one shot as head coach didn't work out when he was fired by the Denver Broncos this week. Despite dismissing him, Broncos general manager George Paton called Fangio "the best coach I've ever been around," and lauded him for having an "unparalleled" defensive mind.

2. Mike Zimmer. Like Fangio, Zimmer was a fabulous defensive coordinator before becoming head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He was let go Monday after eight seasons. At age 65, his head-coaching days are likely behind him. But he could be just what the Bills need to keep the pass defense as good as it's been.

3. John Butler. He's the Bills' defensive backs coach and likely their top internal candidate because of how well the top position group has played since his arrival in 2018. Butler was defensive coordinator at Penn State for a year before coming to the NFL. He could be the perfect choice for the man who will be most responsible for the eventual transition to younger safeties to replace All-World incumbents Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who both are north of 30 years old.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.