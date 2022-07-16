Skip to main content

Bills QB Josh Allen Named NFL’s ‘Scariest Player’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is currently the MVP favorite at +700 odds, according to FanDuel.

It's no secret that there are high expectations for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen going into the season. Heck, his entire team has high expectations as they are pinned as the Super Bowl favorites.

In a recent article by ESPN, which surveyed 50 NFL executives, Allen was ranked the third best quarterback behind the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rogers and the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. He was one spot in front of Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN writer Field Yates explained: “I truly believe there is not a single player that is scarier to defend in the NFL than Josh Allen. … At his apex, I believe Josh Allen can be as dominant a player in the NFL as any other in the NFL this year. I am picking him as my MVP. …”

Last season, Allen threw for 4407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, leading the Bills to the AFC Divisional round. In the Bill's final game of the season, a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs, which Yates said Allen played "arguably a prefect game of football," Allen went 27-for-37 for 329 yards and four touchdowns, all to receiver Gabriel Davis. Allen threw no interceptions and also added 68 rushing yards.

The praise that Yates showed Allen isn't necessarily a super hot take. According to FanDuel, Allen is the MVP favorite at +700 odds, in front of Mahomes (+800), Brady (+800), Rogers (+1000) and the Chargers' Justin Herbert (+1000).

Nonetheless, Yates went to bat for Allen, who will start his perhaps MVP campaign on Sept. 8 as the Bills take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. … another team featuring some “scary” talent.

