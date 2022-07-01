Bills' 2022 Roster: Best in AFC?

The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the NFL.

After two consecutive playoff appearances, the only thing they have left to accomplish is to reach the Super Bowl ... and, of course, finally win it.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills will attempt that feat with the best roster in the AFC.

It starts at the top with quarterback Josh Allen, who enters his final season on his rookie contract before his major extension starts in 2023. Because Allen is on a rookie deal still, it allows the team to spend at other positions.

Allen has a wide variety of weapons to throw to, including Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who scored an NFL playoff-record four touchdowns in last year's Divisional Round win.

The team added O.J. Howard next to Dawson Knox in the tight end game as well, giving Allen another experienced pass-catcher.

The offensive line employs two Pro Bowlers: Dion Dawkins at tackle and Rodger Saffold at guard. Saffold signed with the team this offseason after spending the past three years with the Tennessee Titans.

The front seven is expected to improve as well with Von Miller joining the crew fresh off a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

There's all of this improvement from every position group, but the secondary might be the best in the league. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were both All-Pro safeties a year ago, and Tre'Davious White is considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

It's hard to find a weakness with this Bills roster, so it's no surprise to see the roster ranked No. 1 amongst AFC teams. Now, it's all about the players who jump out on paper to do the same on the field.