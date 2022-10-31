Skip to main content

'Sounded Like a Pop': Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers

Poyer, who has been dealing with a series of injuries during Buffalo's 6-1, was quickly listed as "out'' for the game
The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win.

But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things.

The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.

Poyer, who has been dealing with a series of injuries during Buffalo's 6-1, was quickly listed as "out'' for the game ... and now, pending further examination, his "out'' might last longer than that.

Poyer opened the year by wearing a large brace on his left elbow due to a hyper-extension. In Week 2 he hurt his foot. In Week 4 he keyed a win over Baltimore but sustained a rib injury that sidelined him for another week. In a story that typifies Poyer and his approach to the game, he was active against the Kansas City Chiefs after he took a van to Arrowhead Stadium because doctors would not clear him to fly on an airplane due to pneumothorax.

